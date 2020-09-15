BISEP sets up control room for SSC, HSSC special examination

PESHAWAR (APP): The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar is setting up a control room for facilitation of students, parents and public at large for SSC and HSSC Special Examination 2020 to be held from September 22 to October 10.

The Control Room would facilitate all concerned from 8 am to 6 pm daily during examination, said an official release of BISE adding that the control room would be manned by two staff members to be available at phone numbers. Complaint Cell No 091-9221404, email address “complaints@bisep.com.pk ,Controller Office No 091-9222170, SSC Secrecy No 091-9222072, Fax No 9222245, 9222037 and 9222143.

The board has established examination centers for SSC, HSSC Special Examination 2020 at Lady Grifth Government Girls Higher Secondary School Peshawar Oriental, Government Shaheed Hasnain Sharif HSS No.1 Peshawar City Oriental for boys, Government Shaheed Usama Tahir Awan High School Nanak Pura Peshawar for boys, Central Jail Peshawar Oriental for boys, Government Shaheed Hussain Centennial Model High School, No. 4 Peshawar Cantt Oriental for boys, Government High School Badaber Peshawar (Combine), Government Shaheed Muhammad Daud High School Mathra Peshawar for boys, University Public School Peshawar (Combine), Government Shaheed Abdul Azam Afridi Higher Secondary School NO.01 Jamrud (Combine), Government High School Garhi Hameed Gul Charsadda Oriental (Combine), Government High School Hari Chand Charsadda for boys, Government High School No. 1 Tangi Charsadda, (Combine), Government Shaheed Saif Ullah Durrani Higher Secondary School Shabqadar Fort Charsadda Oriental (Combine), Government High School Ghallani Mohmand (Combine) , Government Centennial Model High School Chitral Oriental (Combine) and Government High School Booni Chitral (Combine).