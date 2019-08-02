Bizenjo’s allegations against head of national institution are groundless: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director-General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Senator Hasil Bizenjo s remarks regarding head of a national institution are shocking and groundless.

DG ISPR in his message on the twitter, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote: “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded.”

“The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy,” DG ISPR said.