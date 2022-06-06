BJP’s Islamophobia and Muslim World

Pakistan on Sunday condemned in the strongest possible terms, the highly derogatory remarks recently made by two senior officials of India’s ruling party BJP, that disrespected the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office, the poisonous remarks made by a pair of BJP’s Spokespersons are totally unacceptable and deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan as well as of billions of Muslims around the world. Pakistan categorically rejected the BJP’s attempted clarification and delayed disciplinary action against those individuals, which cannot moderate the pain and anguish caused by their words to the Muslim across the globe. Pakistan also expressed its extreme dismay over the BJP-RSS cohort, which is viciously working on Hindutva extremist agenda through spread of denigrated senseless violence against Indian Muslims and their places of worship across India. Pakistan urged India to ensure decisive and demonstrable action against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety and security of their warship places.

After assuming power in the center, the Modi led BJP Hindutva regime has turned the so-called secular India into a fascist Hindu state, and squeezed the Indian soil for minorities particularly the Muslims by depriving them of their fundamental rights and religious freedom. The RSS and BJP goons have complete impunity to harass, torture and insult Muslims men and women in the streets, Bazars, schools and other public places across India while Muslims warship places are also not safe from their attacks anywhere in the country. There had been frequent incidents of harassment of Muslim girls wearing scarf, while some Indian states had placed a ban on scarf of Muslim female students in their schools, which further exposed the draconian face of India’s secularism to the world. In fact, Pakistan had been sensitizing the world about ongoing anti-minorities and anti-Muslim row in India but international community particularly western nations kept a criminal silence over the issue due to their vested interests.

After the recent offensive remarks by the two BJP fanatics against the Holy Prophet, a global diplomatic storm has flooded against BJP led Indian government while civilized communities, human rights defenders and Muslims nations across the world including Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, OIC, Qatar and others had conveyed a strong disapproval to India of this hateful act. Apparently, this was not a sole incident which has occurred in Modi’s India, but there had been a barrage of anti-Muslim incidents, and systematic prosecution of Muslims at state and Federation level that had been highlighted by the human rights organizations in the past. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had recommended the US government for the third consecutive time to place India on the list of countries of particular concern (CPC) but the Biden administration did not act against its close ally. In fact, global champions serve their interest on the plea of human and religious rights, hence it is the collective responsibility of Muslim nations to censure India and review their relations with Modi government, while taking up the case at the United Nations to stop recurrence of such heinous acts in the future.