Black limes: a unique staple of Middle Eastern and North African cuisine

Hind Al-Khunaizi

RIYADH: Anyone who has not yet dived into the world of black limes is in for a treat. Known in English as dried limes or black lemons, these intriguing ingredients are referred to as noomi basra in Iraq, limoo amani in Iran, and loomi in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

They are a must-have for elevating culinary creations and have graced dishes across the Middle East and North Africa for more than 1,000 years. It’s about time they were brought into every kitchen.

So, what exactly are black limes? Think of them as the sophisticated cousins of fresh limes. They undergo a transformation process: first, they are packed in salt, and then they bask in the sun until they turn a striking black.

Black limes boast a harmonious blend of sour and slightly sweet flavors, rounded out by a touch of bitterness. (AN photo)

The result is a hard, dried fruit that delivers a remarkable burst of flavor.

When it comes to taste, black limes pack a powerful punch. The flavor is a harmonious blend of sour and slightly sweet, rounded out by a touch of bitterness.

“It was a game-changer to realize that (adding black lime) isn’t just about adding tanginess to a dish — it’s a full-on spice with a smoky aroma and earthy notes that bring out so much flavor,” Shadia Al-Bayat — a home cook from Qatif — told Arab News.

“Beyond that, it’s packed with nostalgia, calling to mind traditional Gulf dishes like seafood, grilled meats, and hearty stews. It’s also the key to the signature hot ‘loomi’ tea, a staple at traditional gatherings and celebrations,” Al-Bayat added.

This unique profile makes them perfect for enhancing stews, tagines and a variety of other dishes. A black lime added to a cooking pot will instantly elevate any meal.

Cooks can get creative with black limes. They can be used whole or crushed into powder, allowing for versatility.

Imagine a flavorful tagine or a warming soup that gets a delightful kick from a black lime. If preferred, the lime can be removed before serving, but leaving it in adds an appealing touch.

For something refreshing, blend black limes into limonana, a delightful drink that combines lemon and mint, perfect for quenching thirst.

And for something soothing, consider brewing some dried lime tea — a comforting drink that can settle the stomach and provide a sense of warmth.

They also make excellent additions to marinades for meats and fish, giving dishes a fantastic zest.

In Saudi cuisine, loomi is a prized ingredient that adds a distinctive tangy flavor to traditional dishes.

In kabsa, a popular rice dish, black lime is added whole or ground to add acidity and elevate the dish’s depth.

Black limes have a history that dates back centuries. They are believed to have originated in the Middle East and North Africa, where they were a valued ingredient in ancient cooking.

Historically, they were prized not just for their flavor, but also for their ability to preserve food in the warm climate. Over time, dried limes became a staple in various cuisines, with each culture adding its own flair to their use.

Today, they are recognized for their versatility and are celebrated in dishes in many cultures.

Beyond their culinary charm, black limes come with health benefits, too. Packed with vitamin C, calcium and potassium, they are a nutritious addition to any diet.

Black limes are a cultural staple. While they share ties with fresh limes, black limes have a distinct personality, bringing an intriguing bitterness and complexity to dishes.

They can even be spotted in spice blends like baharat, because a little extra flavor never hurt anyone.

Black limes are a unique and flavorful ingredient that can bring depth to cooking and are worth adding to any culinary repertoire to impress the taste buds.

Courtesy: arabnews