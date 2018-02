Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Disney s “Black Panther” continues to rule the North American box office again this weekend with an estimated $108 million of business.

According to tracker Exhibitor Relations the film has earned more than $400 million in just 10 days and it has yet to open in China or Japan.

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and “Black Panther” features an almost entirely black cast led by Chadwick Boseman as the first non-white superhero.

Advertisements