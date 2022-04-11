Black Sea dispute and Turkish legacy

Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar has said that Ankara is committed to the rules of the Montreux Convention and will not let warships into the Black Sea. According to the Turkish Defense Minister, Turkish authorities have a suspicion that the mines were deliberately introduced, perhaps they were fired as part of some plan to put pressure on Turkey to allow NATO minesweepers through the straits of Bosphorus into the Black Sea. Akar noted that Turkey is committed to the rules of the Montreux Convention and will not allow the warships into the Black Sea, just as it will not be drawn into the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkey shares its Black Sea borders with both combatant states. i.e., Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine’s military had laid down mines in the surrounding of its sensitive seaports to protect them from Russian invading warships. According to Russian officials, the mines had drifted away across the Black Sea due to a wire break while a cargo vessel detected one mine near Istanbul in recent days. After that Turkish Coast guards banned entrance into the busy waterway to clear threats. According to reports, NATO has told Turkey that its minesweepers can clear all mines if Turkey allows NATO’s military vessels in the Bosphorus Straits, however, Turkish authorities are of the view that by doing so they might not be caught in this conflict. The Black Sea is a major shipping artery for the transportation of grains and oil products and connects the Marmara and Mediterranean Seas to Bosphorus Straits. The water channel deals in more than 40,000 cargo vessels annually, while Turkey enjoys full control over this busy trade route under the Montreux agreement. Turkey occupies a strategically important space in the world atlas, which has numerous economic, financial, and military dividends for it. Turkish Navy had neutralized most of the sea mines, but there were still genuine threats to vessels sailing through the Black Sea. Currently, NATO is trying to involve Turkey in its campaign against Russia, but Erdogan’s Turkey is focused on strengthening its economy without any obstruction.