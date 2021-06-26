Black Sea Fleet controls an American destroyer in the Black Sea

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The forces of the Black Sea Fleet are monitoring the actions of the US destroyer Ross, armed with cruise missiles, which entered the Black Sea on Saturday , the National Defense Control Center (NTSUO, part of the Russian Defense Ministry) told reporters.

“The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the US Navy destroyer URO (missile defense) Ross , which entered the Black Sea on June 26, 2021,” the NTSUO said.

According to the US Sixth Fleet, the destroyer is sent to the Black Sea for the annual Sea Breeze exercises, which will be held with the participation of Ukraine .

On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov said that the Russian military department calls on the Pentagon and the command of the British naval forces, which are sending their warships to the Black Sea, “not to tempt fate in vain, following the Ukrainian” mosquito fleet admirals “, but to be guided reason “.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement was related to an incident on June 23 in the Black Sea near Crimea, when the British Navy destroyer Defender violated the Russian state border . The ship entered Russian territorial waters for three kilometers, ignoring all warnings. The ship left the Russian waters after patrol boat Russia opened warning fire and the bomber Su-24M dropped four bombs on the rate of movement of the destroyer.

Konashenkov also noted that the Defender destroyer anywhere in the Black Sea is just a good target for the anti-ship missile systems of the Black Sea Fleet.

The American destroyer Ross belongs to the Arleigh Burke class. The ship has 90 universal vertical laun-chers on board for launching Tomahawk cruise missiles or Standard anti-missiles. Exercise Sea Breeze-2021 will be held in the Black Sea from June 28 to July 10. 5 thousand servicemen and 32 ships of 32 states will be involved in the maneuvers.