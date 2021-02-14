BlackBerry to make a comeback with a 5G smartphone

Monitoring Desk

BlackBerry is up and ready to make a comeback in the smartphone arena. OnwardMobility, the new owner of BlackBerry’s mobile division, has confirmed the arrival of a 5G smartphone later this year.

While not much is known about the upcoming handset, CEO Peter Franklin has said in an interview that the handset will be equipped with a classic BlackBerry keyboard.

Highlights: What do we know about BlackBerry’s upcoming 5G smartphone?

In terms of design, the handset is expected to feature a wide touchscreen on the top and a QWERTY keypad on the bottom. Given the current trends, it could offer multiple cameras as well as fast charging.

As per Franklin, the phone will be highly secure. It will offer a “suite of end-to-end security solutions.” However, most of the details are under the wraps.

Fact: OnwardMobility is working with Foxconn to develop the phone

According to the reports, OnwardMobility is working with Foxconn to develop the smartphone. For the unversed, Foxconn is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer known for its collaboration with tech giant Apple.

Availability: Where will the handset be launched?

The upcoming BlackBerry 5G smartphone will be launched in North America, Europe and Asian markets, Franklin has confirmed.

The company is currently promoting the product sales plan to customers and sellers around the world.

The handset is said to make its debut this year itself. However, there is no information regarding the specific launch date or pricing.

Rise and fall: A look at BlackBerry’s history

BlackBerry, formerly known as Research in Motion (RIM), was founded in 1984. It released its first phone, the Blackberry 5810, in 2002. In 2007, BlackBerry had become one of the leading tech companies with a market capitalization exceeding $67 billion.

However, with the arrival of iPhone and Android-powered smartphones, BlackBerry couldn’t keep up with the competition and gradually became non-existent in the smartphone market.

Courtesy: Yahoo