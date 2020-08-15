Blast at Warehouse in China’s Shandong province kills 2 people, local authorities say – video

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: Two people were killed as a result of an explosion at an agricultural warehouse in China’s eastern province of Shandong, the authorities of the province’s Jinxiang county said on Saturday.

According to the local authorities, the incident took place at 09:50 local time (01:50 GMT) in the town of Mamiao in Jinxiang. The preliminary investigation found that local residents were cutting down trees on Saturday when a fire broke out in the electric wires, which, in turn, caused the explosion.

All those injured were sent to hospitals. their total number was not reported, but the authorities said that their lives were not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing with police officers, rescue teams and firefighters continuing to work at the scene.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)