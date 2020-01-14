Blast in Peshawar leaves ten injured

Shah Faisal

PESHAWAR: At least ten persons including five women and a police personnel were injured in a blast near police checkpost in Karkhano market here on Tuesday.

The SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi said that the nature of the blast was yet to confirm adding that ten persons including five women and a police personnel on duty have received injuries in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the police also cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Rescue 1122 said that pediatricians including women and policemen are among the injured.

Rescue 1122 ambulances have shifted all the wounded persons to Hayyaabad Medical Center (HMC).

According to hospital sources, the condition of injured two women is critical.