Blast in South Waziristan’s Wana leaves 2 dead, 15 injured

F.P. Report

WANA : A remote-controlled bomb exploded near a police mobile in Rustam Bazaar, Wana on Thursday killing two people and injuring 15 others, including several police personnel and civilians.

According to DSP Imranullah, the blast occurred as a police van was passing through Shakai Stand, a bustling part of the Wana Bazaar in Lower South Waziristan. The explosion caused severe damage to the police vehicle and scattered panic in the area.

The explosion claimed the lives of Sardar Hussain, a resident of Barmal, and Muhammad Adnan, from Dera Ismail Khan.

Multiple civilians and police among injured

The injured, many of whom are in critical condition, include:

Rehman, Omar, Muhammad Rehman, Naik Muhammad, Zubair, Hafizullah, Wazirzad, Masto Khan, Syed Rehman, Noman, Qasim, another Zubair, and Police Constable Faridun.

One injured person remains unidentified.

All the victims were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Wana, where a state of emergency was declared. Rescue 1122 and local medical teams are actively providing treatment.

Heavy security deployment and investigation underway

Following the blast, the local police and Frontier Corps (FC) cordoned off the area. According to DPO South Waziristan, a large number of security personnel have been deployed across Wana Tehsil to prevent any further incidents.

Authorities are currently collecting forensic evidence from the site as part of the ongoing investigation.