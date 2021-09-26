Blast kills Taliban Inte’l. officer in Jalalabad

KABUL (Sputnik): A Taliban intelligence officer was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

“A Taliban intelligence officer died in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad this morning”, the source said.

A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured.

On 18 September, another explosion struck Jalalabad, killing three people and wounding 19 others. The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.