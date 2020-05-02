Blast near Laghman prison kills three civilians

Monitoring Desk

LAGHMAN: At least three civilians were killed in an explosion near the Laghman prison in the city of Mehtarlam on Saturday morning, a local official said.

The explosives were placed on a motorbike, the provincial governor’s spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai said.

He said that the target of the explosion was Haji Noor Mohammad, the head of the prison, who was wounded along with three others.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes as a UN report shows that more than 500 civilians were killed in the Afghan conflict in the first quarter of this year.

Courtesy: (Tolonews)