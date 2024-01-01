Blasts at Badshah’s club tied to Bishnoi gang

(Web Desk): In a disturbing development, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out explosions outside two clubs in Chandigarh, including one owned by rapper Badshah.

The incident happened after failed extortion attempts, according to a social media post by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

The blasts occurred on Monday night outside Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by Badshah, and De’Orra Club, operated by local businessmen.

A Facebook post, purportedly written by Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating they were intended to send a warning to those who ignore demands for “protection money.”

The post, which has not been independently verified, named Rohit Godara, another gang member, as a co-conspirator in the blasts.

CCTV footage showed a man hurling crude bombs at the establishments before fleeing. The explosions shattered glass windows, but no injuries were reported.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, but no comments have been made by the owners of the clubs.

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinderjit Singh, was designated a terrorist by India’s central government earlier this year. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was recently linked to the murder of Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

Badshah opened Seville Bar and Lounge in December 2023 and co-owns two other establishments. He is known for singing in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Haryanvi and has contributed to Bollywood films like Kapoor & Sons and Crew.