Blasts heard as terrorists attack Frontier Corps facility in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least three loud explosions were heard as security forces battled gunmen attacking the Frontier Corps Madadgar Centre near the Quetta’s Chaman Housing Scheme on Thursday night.

Police officials confirmed the terrorist attack, saying a gun battle was underway between the attackers and security personnel. Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions and sounds of sporadic gunfire.

Officials did not give any other details and gunshots could still be heard at the time of reporting.

The area where the attack took place is mostly residential, with a few government buildings also located in the vicinity.

Earlier in the day, at least 14 people were injured in a suicide attack on a security forces’ convoy on Nowshera’s Mall Road.

