Blinken arrives in Riga to attend NATO meeting

F.P. Report

RIGA: US’s Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NA-TO) Foreign Ministerial in Riga, Latvia, November 30-December 1, 2021.

During this visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Allied Foreign Ministers. Secretary Blinken will emphasize the strength of the transatlantic relationship, NATO’s ongoing success in safeguarding the transatlantic community, and the Administration’s commitment to the Alliance and our Allies.

The transatlantic relationship is built on a foundation of shared values, and NATO has been the cornerstone of an unprecedented period of peace and prosperity for more than 70 years.

NATO is the essential forum for transatlantic security – the only place where the United States meets daily with our Allies to address shared security challenges together.

The U.S. commitment to NATO Allies and Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is ironclad, and Allies are united in their shared mission to defend the Euro-Atlantic community, deter aggression, and project stability.

As it approaches its 73rd year, NATO is the most powerful and successful Alliance in history. Today, NATO provides security for approximately one billion people in Europe and North America.

The United States stands shoulder to shoulder with our Allies and NATO partners in NATO missions in Europe, the Mediterranean, and Iraq.

Together, the Alliance is deterring and defending against a wide range of security challenges facing the region, including escalating Russian aggression, terrorism, hybrid and cyber threats, emerging and disruptive technologies, and the way the climate crisis is affecting the threat landscape.

NATO is also working to address the risks the People’s Republic of China presents to our shared security interests, our democracies, and to the rules-based international order.