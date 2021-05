F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, on Tuesday.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed their outreach to halt the conflict in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza.

The Secretary also highlighted the value of Bahrain’s diplomacy across regional divides and the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain.