Blinken calls Czech Prime Minister

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis have discussed the situation around the relationship between Moscow and Prague in a telephone call, the US Department of State said in a statement on Sunday.

Secretary Blinken emphasized U.S. solidarity with the Czech Republic in its courageous response to Russia’s subversive and deadly actions on Czech soil.

Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Babiš agreed on the need for continued unity and resolve in response to destabilizing actions by Russia.

The Czech government’s decisions to exclude Rosatom from the Dukovany nuclear tender and dramatically reduce the Russian intelligence presence in Prague have increased the security of the Czech Republic and the NATO Alliance.

Also, Blinken spoke with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele by phone. Blinken expressed the U.S. government’s grave concern over the Legislative Assembly’s vote to remove all five magistrates of El Salvador’s constitutional Chamber, noting that an independent judiciary is essential to democratic governance.