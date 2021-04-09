Blinken calls German FM

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday. Secretary Blinken and

Foreign Minister Maas emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine against unilateral Russian provocations along the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine, in occupied Crim-ea, and along Ukraine’s borders as well as the need for Russia to immediately cease its military buildup and inflammatory rhetoric. The Secretary and the Fore-ign Minister also discussed China and Afghanistan.