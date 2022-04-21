Blinken calls Greek Prime Minister

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Thursday with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

The Secretary thanked Greece for its steadfast support to Ukraine, including Greece’s strong sanctions enforcement and its extensive humanitarian and defensive assistance.

The two discussed additional ways to assist Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war.

The Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed an upcoming meeting of the 3+1 mechanism to strengt-hen energy and economic cooperation between Gre-ece, the Republic of Cyp-rus, and Israel, plus the United States and advance our goals, bolstered by shared democratic ideals, for regional stability and prosperity.

Blinken also spoke with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša. Secretary Blinken thanked Slovenia for its outspoken support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized the need for robust security assistance in response to Russia’s brutal war. Blinken condemned the horrific atrocities committed by Russia’s forces in its unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and stressed the need to hold Moscow accountable.

Blinken and Prime Minister Janša discussed Slovenia’s candidacy to the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, and the Secretary repeated the US belief that Slovenia is a very well qualified candidate that, if elected, would be a credible voice in contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.

Meanwhile, The United States welcomes Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochová’s announcement to begin negotiating a bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement.

