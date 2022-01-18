Blinken calls Lavrov, discusses Ukraine situation

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, says a statement issued by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

“They discussed the Jan-uary 10 Strategic Stability Dialogue, January 12 NA-TO-Russia Council, and January 13 OSCE Perma-nent Council meetings. The Secretary stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions surrounding the deeply troubling Russi-an military build-up in and near Ukraine. The Secre-tary reiterated the unshakable U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and underscored that any discussion of European security must include NATO Allies and European partners, including Ukraine.”

In his part, Lavrov again singled out the fundamental points in the drafts of the bilateral treaty with the United States and the agreement with NATO, which we submitted earlier, which fix legal guarantees for ensuring Russia’s security within the framework of the principle of indivisibility of security approved by all Euro-Atlantic countries. On our part, we reaffirmed the imperative that Washington provide specific article-by-article comments on the documents mentioned as soon as possible “on paper”.

In the context of the situation in the South-East of Ukraine, the Minister urged the Secretary of State not to replicate speculation about the allegedly impending “Russian aggression”, but to force the authorities in Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements in full.

Lavrov and Blinken also discussed the possibility of continuing contacts in the near future.

Also, Blinken will travel to Kyiv and Berlin from January 18-20, 2022.

Blinken will begin his trip in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 19 to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He will also meet with the employees and families of the U.S. Embassy to communicate the Department’s efforts to plan for contingencies, should Russia choose to escalate further.

On January 20, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Berlin, Germany to discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies’ and partners’ readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia.

The Secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, followed by a meeting with the Transatlantic Quad.

The Secretary’s travel and consultations are part of the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tension caused by Russia’s military build-up and continued aggression against Ukraine.