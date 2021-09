F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State has said that on behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend our congratulations to the people of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the country celebrates its National Day on October 1.

As the United States seeks to work cooperatively to solve the challenges we all face, we wish the people of the PRC peace, happiness, and prosperity over the coming year.