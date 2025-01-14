Blinken: Hamas recruited as many new militants as it lost in Gaza war

WASHINGTON (Agencies): The top US diplomat Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington assessed that Hamas had recruited almost as many new militants as it lost during the Gaza war.

Blinken, speaking at the Atlantic Council, said there would be no lasting peace in the Middle East without putting an end to the ongoing war. He added that a ceasefire deal was on the brink, but the “ball is in Hamas’s court.”

He added: “It’s right on the brink. It’s closer than it’s ever been before. But, right now, as we sit here, we await final word from Hamas on its acceptance, and until we get that word, we’ll remain on the brink.”