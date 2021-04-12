Blinken in Brussels

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Bru-ssels, Belgium April 13-15. In Brussels, Secretary Blinken will join Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to consult with our NATO Allies and partners on a range of shared priorities.

The Secretary will take this opportunity to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Transatlantic alliance as a critical partnership for achieving our mutual goals. Separately, Secretary Blinken will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European counterparts to discuss key priorities and shared challenges.

Also, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of his travel to Brussels, Belgium.

Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed a range of issues, including the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea.

They also discussed the prospects for advancing peace in Afghanistan as well as plans for the upcoming NATO Summit.