Blinken meets Belgian FM

WASHINGTON DC: Sec-retary of State Antony Bli-nken met on Wednesday with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès in Brussels. Blinken and Wilmès condemned the atrocities committed by President Putin’s forces in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine and reaffirmed the U.S. and Belgian commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

They noted that, together with other Allies and partners, we will continue to impose severe sanctions on the Kremlin for as long as it carries out its brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine. The Secretary also expressed support for Belgium’s investment screening to protect national security interests.

Blinken also met on Wednesday with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed joint efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjust war agai-nst Ukraine as well as mut-ual efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and noted the April 4 release of the AUKUS Leaders’ Statement, summarizing the progress AUKUS partners have made over the past six months. They also shared concerns about recent regional developments and ways to support countries in making open and transparent decisions about their own security and economic interests.

