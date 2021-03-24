Blinken meets Foreign Ministers of Latvia, Estonia

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a meeting with Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets of Estonia, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs of Latvia, and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania in Brussels on Wednesday.

Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Ministers emphasized their steadfast commitment to security and democracy across Europe and worldwide, U.S State Department press release added.

The spokesperson further added that they discussed the situations in Belarus and Russia, as well as China’s challenges to the international system, which require our continued partnership to advance peace, prosperity, and shared values.

The Secretary emphasized the need for continued adaptation through the NATO 2030 initiative, spokesperson mentioned.

Regarding NATO Alliance, Blinken expressed gratitude to the Foreign Ministers for their commitment to revitalizing NATO and for their contributions to the Alliance through robust defense spending and deployments to operations abroad.