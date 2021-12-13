Blinken meets Indonesian President

F.P. Report

JAKARTA: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday in Jakarta. Secretary Blinken and President Jokowi emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

The Secretary congratulated the President on Indonesia’s G20 presidency and expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third-largest democracy and a strong proponent of the rules-based international order.

The Secretary reiterated the U.S. commitment to ASEAN centrality and our support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

They also discussed bilateral and regional cooperation to address challenges to democracy and human rights, as well as the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.