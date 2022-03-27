Blinken meets Israeli President Herzog

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog today in Jerusalem.

The Secretary and the President affirmed the strong U.S.-Israeli partnership.

They also discussed Iran, the Russian government’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine, and deepening and expanding the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements.

Secretary Blinken discussed steps to strengthen the Palestinian Authority, improve the lives of Palestinians and Israelis alike, and decrease tensions.

Antony Blinken encouraged efforts to advance towards the goal of a two-state solution.

