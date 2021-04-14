Blinken meets Stoltenberg

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today in Brussels, Belgium.

Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed our collective future in Afghanistan, noting that, as we have consistently said, the NATO Alliance went in to Afghanistan together, adjusted to changing circumstances together, and will leave together.

They also discussed the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukrai-ne’s borders and in occupied Crimea. The Secret-ary and Secretary General agreed it was essential for NATO to continue delivering support for Ukraine.