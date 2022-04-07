Blinken meets Ukrainian FM, discusses situation

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Western countries are exploring the possibility of expanding the range of weapons transferred to Ukraine as part of military assistance. This was announced by US Sec-retary of State Anthony Bl-inken on Thursday at a pre-ss conference in Brussels.

“We ourselves, the United States, and collectively with partners in more than 30 countries, provide Ukraine with weapons and systems that, in our opinion, it can most effectively use <…>. We will not allow anything to prevent Ukrainians from getting what they necessary and what we think can be effective, so we are now looking across the board, not only about what we have provided and continue to provide, but also whether there are additional systems that could change situation that we can provide them with. We do this in close consultation with the Ukrainians, as well as with our allies and partners,” Blinken said.

Before his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, he said that what you heard today from all of our allies and partners from the Asia-Pacific region as well was a tremendous sense of solidarity in support of Ukraine against Russia’s outrageous aggression, and doing everything that we can to continue not only to sustain our support to Ukraine, but to build on it; not only to continue the pressure that we’re exerting against Rus-sia, but to build on it; and to see to it that Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence is fully asserted and protected in advance.

So there’s a lot of work that goes into that, but this was a very, very good opportunity to hear directly from you about your assessment of the situation on the ground, and then the work that we’re doing together between US and Ukraine but also amongst so many different countries that support Ukraine in this difficult moment. So, good to see you, my friend.

