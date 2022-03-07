Blinken: NATO already strengthened eastern flank

RIGA (TASS): The United States regularly reviews the balance of its forces in the world, but has not taken any decision on a permanent military presence in Latvia. This was announced on Monday by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a joint press conference in Riga with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

“We regularly review the alignment of our forces in the world, including, of course, here in Europe,” he said, answering a relevant question. “When it comes to issues such as the permanent deployment of forces, such questions arise, and we, of course, will try to answer them in the context of the review of the alignment of our forces. But I would like to say very clearly that no, this kind of decision not accepted,” Blinken explained.

At the same time, he stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance, together with the United States, had already strengthened its eastern flank. “We, as well as NATO, have already significantly strengthened the eastern flank, including he-re in Latvia,” the Secretary of State said. “We are doing this in close partnership w-ith NATO allies,” he added. The head of American diplomacy also noted that in the current conditions, the United States “should take into account the latest developments in events,” including around Ukraine.

Washington is seeking an early end to hostilities in Ukraine, rather than expan-ding them, and believes that the creation of a no-fly zone over the country thre-atens to create a direct conflict between Russia and Western states, Blinken said.

“What we don’t want is the expansion of this [conflict], expansion into our countries <…>. A no-fly zone <…> means that if Russian planes violate this declared zone, then we shoot them down. And this involves with a significant risk of a direct conflict between our countries and Russia,” he said.

The United States does not change the signal given to Russia through third co-untries on the situation in Ukraine, Washington calls on Moscow to end the special operation, Blinken said. He answered the question of whether the United States intends to send Russia any additional signals on the situation in Ukraine through Israel and France, using the upcoming contacts. Blinken is expected to meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in the Latvian capital in the coming hours, and French President Macron will receive the American foreign minister in Paris on Tuesday.

“<…> As for the [upcoming] meetings, I will not get ahead of myself. All this will speak for itself when I really have the opportunity to check the clock with my friend Yair Lapid later today here and tomorrow (Tuesday – note TASS) with President Macron in France. However, of course, there is no change in our signal to Moscow, our signal to Russia, President [of the Russian Federation Vladimir] Putin: put an end to the war, end it now, “said the chief of American diplomacy.

Related