Blinken, NATO’s Stoltenberg discuss Afghanistan situation

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg look forward to a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Friday.

The meeting will bring Allies together to discuss developments in Afghanistan and NATO’s efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Allied personnel and our Afghan partners.

The Secretary and the Secretary General stressed that close coordination with our Allies and partners is essential in this undertaking as well as to plan for NATO’s path forward on engaging on Afghanistan.