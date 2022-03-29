Blinken: Normalization of Israel’s ties with Arab states will not replace conflict resolution

RABAT (TASS): Agreements on the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab countries cannot be a substitute for the settlement of the Middle East conflict. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking on Tuesday at a press conference in Rabat, where he is on a visit.

“I have just visited Jerusalem and Ramallah. And one of the things that I expressed in Jerusalem [at talks] with Israeli colleagues and in Ramallah with President Abbas, of course, the continued support of the United States for the solution [of the Middle East conflict] in based on the principle of two-state coexistence.This is an outcome that will meet the as-pirations of the Palestinian people and their right to a state of their own, as well as, of course, the security of Israel and its viability as a Jewish democratic state. Normalization agreements and the work that Morocco and other countries are doing with Israel do not replace this two-state outcome [to achieve a settlement of the conflict based on the principle of coexistence], but they can, I think, strengthen it,” he said.

He also spoke about his participation in the Negev Summit forum in Israel. “During our negotiations yesterday in the Negev, all the partners in this forum, including Morocco and the US, talked about the need to advance this perspective and make progress, do so-mething concrete to help i-mprove the lives of the Pa-lestinians. And this is just one of those tasks. that we are addressing through the partnership that exists between the countries that participated in the “Negev Summit. This is exactly w-hat we are focusing on. And we talked about very specific topics, about initiativ-es that we can take together to improve the life of the Palestinian people,” Blink-en added.

“At the same time, I think Morocco’s growing relationship with Israel, as well as with other countries, will further strengthen their voice day by day, as well as our own voice, in trying to advance the principle of two-state coexistence and improve the lives of the Palestinians,” considers the secretary of state.

