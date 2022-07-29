Blinken press Lavrov on release of US prisoners

WASHINGTON (Agencies): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he urged the Kremlin to accept a proposal for the release of two high-profile Americans detained in Russia during a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. During a news conference in Washington on Friday afternoon, Blinken said he had a “frank and direct conversation” with Lavrov earlier in the day.

“I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner,” the top United States diplomat told reporters. Lavrov had said earlier that Moscow would soon propose a time for a call with Blinken, who this week said he wanted to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and US jails. Blinken said on Wednesday that the Biden administration had made a “substantial offer” to obtain the release of Griner, a US basketball star, and Whelan, a former marine.

A source cited by the Reuters news agency said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, jailed in the United States, as part of such a deal. Blinken and Biden had not spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

But the families of the US detainees have been increasing pressure on US President Joe Biden’s administration to bring them home, most recently in the case of two-time Olympic gold medallist Griner, who was arrested on drugs charges at a Moscow airport on February 17. Speaking at a news conference in Uzbekistan, Lavrov said talks on prisoner exchanges had been taking place since a summit last year in Geneva, where Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to nominate officials to look into the issue.

He said his ministry was not involved in that, but “nevertheless, I will listen to what he [Blinken] has to say”. The Russian foreign minister added that he wanted to hear how the US intended to fulfil its obligations on the implementation of a deal on the export of grain from Ukraine, under United Nations auspices. “Because, if it’s about Russian grain, US sanctions, in particular, have not permitted the contracts to be implemented in their full scope,” Lavrov said, noting embargoes on Russian ships, along with restrictions on insuring and financing freight.

During the call, Lavrov told Blinken that the global food crisis is complicated by US sanctions, and that Washington was not living up to promises regarding the exemption from sanctions for the supply of food from Russia. A Russian foreign ministry read-out of the call also cited Lavrov as telling Blinken that Russia would achieve all the goals of its “special military operation” and said Western arms supplies to Ukraine would only drag out the conflict and multiply casualties.

Russia has linked allowing the shipment of Ukrainian grain to the easing of Western sanctions to facilitate the export of its own grain and fertilisers. During Friday’s news conference, Blinken said he told Lavrov that “the world expects Russia to fulfill its commitments” as part of the grain deal. “As I made clear, we’re looking to see that move forward as soon as possible,” he said. Blinken also said he warned Lavrov of consequences should Moscow move ahead with suspected plans to annex portions of eastern and southern Ukraine, saying such a move will never be recognised and “will result in significant additional costs for Russia”.

