Blinken says he wants to give successor Rubio the ‘strongest hand’ possible

WASHINGTON (Reuters): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he was focusing on making sure that Marco Rubio, president-elect Donald Trump’s pick as his top diplomat, would hit the ground running once he takes office.

Speaking to Reuters in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Blinken said the administration of President Joe Biden and Trump’s team were sharing information on a number of top foreign policy issues.

“I want to make sure that my successor, Senator Rubio, is able to hit the ground running,” Blinken told Reuters. “My intent and my focus, as I said, is to make sure that I hand off the strongest possible hand for them to play.”