WASHINGTON (Reuters): The United States rejects the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants for Israeli officials and Hamas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We reject the prosecutor’s equivalence of Israel with Hamas,” Blinken said on Monday. The ICC arrest decisions could jeopardize efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, hostage deal and to increase humanitarian aid in Gaza, Blinken said in the statement.