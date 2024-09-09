Blinken says investigating death of US citizen killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

WASHINGTON : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is investigating the death of an American citizen who was shot and killed during a protest in the West Bank, an incident that threatened to further strain ties with Israel.

Blinken declined to answer if the killing might prompt a re-evaluation of the Biden administration’s move to keep sending weapons to Israel, its longtime ally, despite criticism of Israeli forces’ handling of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank.

courtesy : Bloomberg