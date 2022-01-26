WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States and Kuwait agree that the crisis over Ukraine extends beyond Europe and is of great concern to the entire international community. This was stated on Wed-nesday by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking to reporters at the State Department following talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser al-Sabah.

“We talked about the ongoing security challenge caused by Russian provocations and threatening aggre-ssion against Ukraine. We agree that this crisis is m-uch more than just Ukraine or even Europe. It is of great concern to the entire international community. This requires an international response,” he said.

In his version, “Kuwait knows this in some ways better than anyone else, because at stake in Ukraine are some of the most basic principles of international relations that underlie peace and security, such as the principle that one country cannot simply change the boundaries of another force or seek to dominate its decisions, subordinating to its will in the sphere of influence. “We just talked about the liberation of Kuwait, which happened 31 years ago, so Kuwait understands these principles very well,” Blinken added.