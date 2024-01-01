Blinken to discuss Myanmar, South China Sea and Ukraine at ASEAN summits

WASHINGTON (Reuters): Secretary of State Antony Blinken will represent the United States at the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) summits in Laos this week and expects to discuss human rights in Myanmar, China’s “irresponsible” behavior in the South China Sea and Ukraine, the top US diplomat for East Asia said on Tuesday.

Daniel Kritenbrink told reporters President Joe Biden, whose vice president Kamala Harris is running against former President Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 US presidential election, remained fully committed to the ASEAN region, even though he is not attending the leader-level meetings.