Blinken to travel to Colombia, Chile, and Peru

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Colombia, Chile, and Peru October 3-7, 2022. October 3-4, in Colombia, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Gustavo Petro, Vice President Francia Márquez, and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva.

Secretary Blinken’s meetings will focus on our shared priorities of supporting strong democratic governments and respect for human rights throughout the Western Hemisphere, tackling the climate crisis, supporting regional efforts to address irregular migration, and implementing a holistic approach to counter narcotics trafficking and address its impacts on health, security, and the environment.

Secretary Blinken will underscore continued collaboration with the Colombian government to implement the 2016 Peace Accord more fully and reiterate U.S. support of Colombia’s Temporary Protected Status policy for Venezuelan migrants, a model for the region.

On October 5, in Santiago, Chile, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Gabriel Boric and Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola. He will reaffirm U.S. support for democratic governance, bilateral opportunities for trade and investment, regional security and human rights, regional migration management, and climate change mitigation. Secretary Blinken will visit Chile’s National Electric Coordinator where U.S.-owned companies help advance our joint goal of greater reliance on renewable energy sources. He will also meet with alumni of the U.S.-sponsored Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative to discuss how their innovations provide economic growth and positive change to their communities.

On October 6, Secretary Blinken continues his regional travel in Lima, Peru to lead the U.S. delegation at the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS). He will underscore the U.S. commitment to the OAS and this year’s theme, “Together Against Inequality and Discrimination.” He will chair the Summit Implementation Review Group, a ministerial-level meeting, to discuss implementation of commitments from the Ninth Summit of the Americas and reaffirm the important role of the OAS in advancing democracy, human rights, sustainable development, and security cooperation throughout the Western Hemisphere, consistent with the principles enshrined in the OAS Charter and the 2001 Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Secretary Blinken will also co-lead a migration ministerial on the Los Angeles Declaration, addressing irregular migration with our regional partners. In addition to meeting with OAS Secretary General Almagro, Secretary Blinken will engage with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and Foreign Minister César Landa to discuss increasing regional security, strengthening democratic governance, protecting the environment, and promoting inclusive economic development.