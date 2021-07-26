Blinken: US and concerned nations stand together for the Cuban people

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has said that tens of thousands of Cubans across the island took to the streets to peacefully demand their fundamental freedoms and a better future on July 11. The Cuban government responded with violence.

Today, democracies around the world are coming together to support the Cuban people, calling on the Cuban government to respect Cubans’ demands for universal human rights. As President Biden said, the Cuban people made a “clarion call for freedom.”

The Cuban government has responded not by recognizing the voices of its own people, but by further stifling those voices through arbitrary detentions and secret summary trials lacking due process guarantees.

The United States will continue to support the Cuban people’s desire for freedom and to determine their own future. This joint statement demonstrates that the Cuban people are not alone in their aspirations.

We are joined by Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Korea, and Ukraine.

The United States and the international community will continue to provide support to the Cuban people as they seek to exercise those universal human rights and freedoms to which all individuals are entitled.