Blinken: US continues to promote religious freedom and combat human trafficking

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met on Monday with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher in Vatican City. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our shared efforts to promote religious freedom and combat human trafficking.

The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for a return to democracy in Venezuela and our desire to help the Venezuelan people rebuild their country. The Secretary, the Cardinal, and the Archbishop discussed global issues including migration, climate change, and efforts to expand distribution of vaccines against COVID-19.

They underscored the importance of addressing the challenges in Syria and Lebanon, as well as Ethiopia and Belarus. They also discussed human rights and religious freedom in China.