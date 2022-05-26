Blinken: US ready to discuss nuclear issues with China directly

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): The United States is ready to engage directly with China on nuclear arms control, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Thursday.

“The United States and China should work both with each other and with other countries to solve the problems associated with the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea. In addition, we are ready to directly discuss with China our own responsibility as nuclear powers,” he said in a statement. speeches about the basic principles of American policy towards China.

In addition, Blinken stressed that the United States intends to cooperate with China in other areas where the interests of the two countries coincide. According to the head of American diplomacy, the existing differences should not be allowed to distract Washington and Beijing from the implementation of “joint priorities.”

The Washington administration is ready to expand direct contacts with China on a number of issues and hopes that this will be achieved. This is stated in excerpts from the speech of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, distributed by the press service of the State Department on Thursday.

As he noted, at the current moment “diplomatic cooperation is vital.” “That’s what makes it possible to clarify our deepest concerns, to better understand each other’s points of view, to dispel doubts about the intentions of others,” Blinken added. “And we are ready to build up direct contacts with Beijing on a number of issues. We hope that this can happen,” he stressed. Blinken is scheduled to deliver the speech later on Thursday, which will set out the key points of the course the current US administration intends to take on China going forward.

“We cannot rely on Beijing to change course. Therefore, we will shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision for an open and inclusive international system,” the US Secretary of State added. “President [US Joe] Biden sees this decade will be decisive. Whether our common vision will be realized will depend on how we act in the country in relations with other countries.”

“The Biden administration’s strategy to succeed in this pivotal decade is to ‘invest, level, compete’. We will invest in our country’s core strengths of competitiveness, innovation and democracy,” the US foreign minister assured.

In addition, the US administration does not seek either conflict or a cold war with China, the US authorities are aimed at avoiding them. “We are not looking for conflict or a new cold war [with China]. On the contrary, we intend to avoid both. We do not seek to block China’s role as a major power, we do not want to prevent China, or any other country, from developing its economy or advance the interests of their people,” Blinken said.

Washington, according to Blinken, “will defend and strengthen the international law, agreements, principles and institutions that maintain peace and security, protect the rights of individuals and sovereign states, and make possible the coexistence and cooperation of all countries – including the United States and China.”

The Washington administration intends to implement an integrated deterrence strategy for China, which involves working with partners and allies in a number of areas, ostensibly to maintain peace, announced Blinken.

“Rivalry should not lead to conflict. We do not seek it. We will work to avoid it. But we will protect our interests in the face of any threat,” the head of the American foreign policy department said, delivering a keynote speech on politics Washington on China.

According to Blinken, US President Joe Biden instructed the Pentagon to take steps to ensure that the US military “remains ahead” of the Chinese. “We are committed to keeping the peace with a new approach, which we call integrated deterrence,” he said. Blinken explained that this involves, in particular, “engaging allies and partners” to work together in a number of areas, including nuclear, space and information, while relying on existing “advantages in the economy, technology and diplomacy.” The Secretary of State did not provide further details.

“The administration is redirecting our investments from platforms that were designed to compete in the 20th century to asymmetric systems that have a long range, are harder to find and easier to move. We are developing new concepts for conducting military operations,” Blinken said.

The United States is not trying to change China’s political system in a way that benefits Washington, said Blinken.

“Beijing believes that its model is better, that a centralized, party-led system is more efficient, less messy, and ultimately superior to a democratic one,” the US foreign minister said in a keynote speech on the current US administration’s China policy. “We are not seeking to transform China’s political system,” he argued. “Our challenge is to prove once again that democracy can meet urgent challenges, create opportunity, promote human dignity, that the future belongs to those who believe in freedom, and that all countries will be free to choose their own path without coercion,” Blinken added..

At the same time, he stressed that the United States does not seek to block China’s role as a leading power, as well as prevent Beijing from “developing its economy or advancing the interests of its people.” The Secretary of State acknowledged that “today China is a leading world power with extraordinary reach, influence and ambition.” “It is the second largest economy with world-class cities and a public transportation network, some of the world’s top tech companies are based there, and it aims to dominate the technology and industries of the future. It is rapidly modernizing its military and intends to become the highest-class military force.” with a global reach,” the head of US diplomacy said.

At the same time, the Secretary of State argued that China is at the same time “the most serious challenge to the international order on a long-term basis.” “We will defend and stren-gthen international law, agreements, principles and institutions that maintain peace and security, protect the rights of individuals and sovereign states,” Blinken said. The United States does not support Taiwanese independence, but opposes unilateral moves on the island, he said.

“We do not support the independence of Taiwan. And we expect that the contradictions between the shores of the [Taiwan] St-rait will be resolved by pe-aceful means,” the US For-eign Minister said. Accor-ding to him, Washington is “against any unilateral cha-nges” in the Taiwan issue.

Blinken argued that mainland China is acting in an increasingly provocative manner towards Taiwan. “Beijing is using increasingly provocative rhetoric and activities like Chinese People’s Liberation Army planes flying near Taiwan on an almost daily basis,” the diplomat said.

The US authorities seek to modernize the world order, ostensibly in the interests of all countries, but claim that Russia is a threat, said Blinken.

According to him, the United States wants to “create the future that Americans and people around the world aspire to.” “To achieve this future, we must protect and reform the world order <…>,” the head of the US foreign policy department added.

“Now, looking to the future, we want not only to maintain the world order that made it possible to achieve such progress, but also to modernize it. So that it reflects the interests, values and hopes of all countries – large and small, from all regions,” he argued.

At the same time, the diplomat believes that “there is a serious and long-term threat to the foundations of the world order.” According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin “poses a clear and present threat.” As Blinken argued in this regard, the launch of the special military operation of the Russian Fede-ration in Ukraine allegedly became “an attack on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity ens-hrined in the UN Charter.”

