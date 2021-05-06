Blinken: US will continue to support Ukraine to strengthen its security, its defenses

F.P. Report

KYIV: Ukraine President Zelenskyy has said that we’ve made many steps to stop the buildup and escalation along the Ukrainian borders and adding that we prevented some developments, especially coming from this side of the temporarily occupied areas in the Donbas and the Crimean peninsula that belongs to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President said that they discussed the issues not just of our occupied territories and the illegal annexation of the Crimea by the Russian Federation, but also Nord Stream 2. This is of utmost importance and a very sensitive issue for Ukraine.

This he said during the US Secretary of State Blinken visit to Ukraine. He said that US is represented at this level for the first time in my life. I have State Secretary here and Victoria Nuland and all the team. This is the first meeting, but I have this feeling of familiarity because the team has been well-versed in our developments.

He added that there are different positions imaginable in Europe. Unfortunately, there is not always coinciding with the Ukraine’s stance, but we have a full understanding with the United States, and their sanction policy is very well present and appreciated by us.

President Zelenskyy said that we hope that this is going to be a fundamental year of our bilateral relations. This is fundamental for Ukraine because this is the 30th anniversary of our regained independence, and under the auspices of this, we will open the Crimean Platform, the first venue to support Ukrainian Crimea and de-occupy the peninsula.

He also informed that he invited President Biden and Vice President of the U.S. and adding that they believe that this year, the year of such symbolic developments for Ukraine, the United States by all means will be with us and pay us a visit officially.

After the Ukrainian President, Secretary of State Blinken thanked the Ukrainian officials for their hospitality and we are proud to stand by your side to secure a prosperous and democratic future for all the people of this country.

He added that US are committed to Ukraine’s independence, to its sovereignty, to its territorial integrity. And by the way, I’m pleased to note that that sentiment was very much shared by all of our colleagues at the G7 meeting that I just came from in London.

He added that US and Ukraine had very wide-ranging discussions about Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. He emphasized the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting the vital work that Ukraine is undertaking to advance reforms, to tackle corruption, to implement a strong reform agenda based on the shared democratic values we have. We know from our own experiences we talked about, that the work of reforming institutions is hard.

There are powerful interests lined up against reform and against anticorruption efforts. Those include external forces like Russia but also internal forces like oligarchs and other powerful individuals who are pursuing their own narrow interests through illegitimate means at the expense of the interests of the Ukrainian people. And we know that effectively combating corruption is one of the most important issues to the Ukrainian people and it’s crucial to improving their lives, from the services they rely upon to the opportunities they are able to pursue.

Blinken added that we talked about a number of areas where this work is so important: corporate governance, transparency, the integrity and independence of the anticorruption bodies, the judiciary, and we had a very good – a very good exchange on all of that.

US Secretary informed that we spent some time talking about the threat that Russia continues to pose to Ukraine. We’ve been watching this very, very closely and very, very carefully. We’re proud to have supported Ukraine in the face of years of Russian aggression and pressure, from the invasion of Crimea to hostilities in the Donbas. And of course, Ukraine was tested again just weeks ago this spring as Russia pushed more forces to Ukraine’s border than at any time since 2014 when it invaded. And I can tell you, Mr. President, that we stand strongly with you. Partners do as well. I heard the same thing when I was at NATO a couple of weeks ago. And we look to Russia to cease reckless and aggressive actions.

He further added that US will continue to strengthen our security partnership in close collaboration with you to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself against aggression as we are aware that Russia has withdrawn some forces from the border of Ukraine, but we also see that significant forces remain there, significant equipment remains there.

He said that let me just say in conclusion that we oppose Russia’s destabilizing actions toward Ukraine for the same reason we believe these anticorruption and rule of law reforms are so important, because corrupt interests and Russian aggression both seek in different ways to do the same thing, and that is to take away from the Ukrainian people what is rightfully theirs: their right to make their own decisions, to use their resources as they see fit, and whether that be resources, territory, justice, or simply the ability to chart the country’s future, those are decisions for a sovereign Ukraine and the Ukrainian people to make, and no one else.

During the press conference, while answering to a question, President Zelenskyy said that speaking of the military support and financial support and technical assistance coming from the U.S. for Ukraine, yes, it is happening. I would like to thank for the bipartisan and bicameral support coming from the U.S. We increased the military, the financial support.

He added that they also discussed the issue of security in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions, and we can see some joint action there. One of the fundamental ideas, I think – well, I cannot discuss it publicly yet. We have to reconcile this idea, finalize it, and then we will come to the public with it. But we can see support in a very important point of development of our history for our nation, for our people. It is very important for our people to feel support of our partners.

President Zelenskyydespite the buildup and the contingent and the equipment and the weapons in the Crimean Peninsula and the temporarily occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions and also along the borders between Ukraine and Russia, the military strength and equipment, we have tens of thousands of units and members of the personnel. That’s what we have, and our intelligence and our professional military can see 3,000 to 3,500-strong force, which is being withdrawn now from the territory of the temporarily occupied annex Crimea. This is it, so we can imagine a threat. We do not want any surprises there.

Regarding the corruption in the country, President Zelenskyy said that I don’t know how aware are you of the reforms made before our team came to office and while we are in office. The anticorruption court had to be introduced and become operational. That was done in – during my presidency. National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine, NABU, is now independent. Any case should be finalized. If it is not adjudicated, there is no sentence and there is no outcome. So it should – it is 50/50. One hundred percent success is putting all the corruption – the corrupt people behind bars, but this can only be done by the specialized anticorruption court.

President Zelenskyy added that the land reforms, for 30 years it was discussed under the previous presidency. And this is not just a law voted for. This is 11 new bills and the 12th is in making, and this is the land reform for you, a big reform in Ukraine. Now we have this special competition for the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office. And the Constitutional Court should be reset. It used to work against the people of Ukraine. And I’m very open that the superpowers for the Constitutional Court judges were provided by the previous president, the previous administration.

Meanwhile, answering to question Secretary Blinken said that in terms of the threat, it remains. Russia has pulled back some forces, but significant forces remain at Ukraine’s border. It has pulled back some equipment, but significant equipment remains near Ukraine’s border. And so Russia has the capacity on fairly short notice to take aggressive action if it so chooses, and so we are watching this very, very carefully. We’re in close contact. I must tell you that I admire the restraint that Ukraine has shown in the face of these provocative actions, in the face of this aggression. And as we were discussing a few minutes ago, Ukrainians continue to lose their lives on a regular basis, and yet the restraint is very, very real and very much appreciated. Ukraine has not taken to the provocations by Russia. So we’re very focused on this, as are many allies and partners. This is the subject of extensive discussion at the most recent NATO meetings, and as well at the meetings of the G7 just in the last two days.

Secretary added that finally, we talked extensively about reform efforts and how important those are. As I said, when you look at it, really, Ukraine faces twin challenges: aggression from outside coming from Russia, and in effect, aggression from within coming from corruption, oligarchs, and others who are putting their interests ahead of those of the Ukrainian people. And these two things are linked because Russia also plays on that internal aggression, using corruption and using individuals to try to advance its interests as opposed to those of the Ukrainian people. And in that context, we talked about the importance of continuing to move forward with corporate governance. That’s tremendously important, including with regard to Naftogaz, we – but beyond Naftogaz, other major institutions.

We talked about the importance of a strong, independent anticorruption board. We talked about the importance of moving forward with reforms of the judiciary and the way judges are selected. We talked about the important work that’s being done in the Rada right now on reform of the security services. The bill on reform got its first reading. That’s a very positive development. As the president said, it’s also important to note that there’s been – just as there are significant remaining challenges, there’s been real progress as well. The land reform the president talked about, I think, is very significant, new laws focused on dealing with illicit gains, new laws focused on reforming parliamentary immunities. These are very, very significant as well.