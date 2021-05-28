Blinken, Vietnamese FM discuss issues of mutual interest

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, on Friday. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Son celebrated the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to protecting and preserving the rules-based order in the South China Sea.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed ongoing concerns regarding the military coup in Burma and commitments to addressing climate change and tackling COVID-19.

Secretary Blinken emphasized U.S. commitment to ASEAN centrality, the Mekong-U.S. Partnership, and support of a strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam that respects human rights and the rule of law.