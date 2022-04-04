WASHINGTON (TASS): The era of international relations that replaced the Cold War is over. This statement was made on Monday by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“We again find ourselves in the whirlwind of history,” Blinken said at the solemn ceremony of installing within the walls of the US State Department a bust of the 61st head of this department, James Baker, who was the chief of American diplomacy in 1989-1992. “A more assertive China is challenging the rules-based world order that has long been the basis for the security and prosperity of Americans and people around the world. The post-Cold War era is over,” Blinken argued.

For his part, the 91-year-old Baker expressed the opinion that “the winds of war are blowing hard in Ukraine.” According to him, the West, by its actions against Russia and Ukraine, is trying to ensure that “violence does not spread,” so that an even more acute international situation does not arise. “I think it’s too early to celebrate the victory. Some people are inclined to celebrate the victory now, some commentators, it seems to me. I think it’s too early to do this,” said the former US foreign minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 a special operation in Ukraine in response to the request of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help.

He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country. The West, in response to Russia’s decision, imposed large-scale sanctions against it. A number of Western politicians have acknowledged that what is at stake is, in fact, an economic war against Russia.

