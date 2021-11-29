Blinken will meet Latvian President, PM

F.P. Report

RIGA: US’s Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministerial in Riga, Latvia, November 30-December 1, 2021. During his visit, the Secretary will meet with Latvian President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics to discuss the U.S.-Latvian shared commitment to NATO and Transatlantic security and to increasing coordination on global challenges.

The United States and Latvia are strategic allies and partners, with a relationship built on mutual commitments to democracy, freedom, rule of law, security, and prosperity.

Having established diplomatic relations in 1922, the United States never recognized the Soviet Union’s forcible occupation of Latvia in 1940. Following the restoration of Latvia’s independence in 1991, the United States worked closely with the people of Latvia as they rebuilt their institutions to ensure their personal liberty, economic freedom, and sovereignty.

The US and Latvia will commemorate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022.

As a member of NATO and EU, Latvia strongly supports the Transatlantic Alliance.