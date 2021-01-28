Blinken’s calls Afghan President Ghani

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his aims to robust diplomatic support for the peace process of Afghanistan on Thursday.

According to the official press release of U.S State Department Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Thursday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani regarding the U.S. commitment to an enduring U.S.-Afghan partnership. During the conversation, the Secretary highlighted robust diplomatic support for the peace process focused on helping the parties to the conflict achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire that benefits all Afghans.

He shared that the US is reviewing the Feb 2020 U.S.-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders, the press release underscored. Furthermore, the Secretary reiterated his desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years with regard to human rights, civil liberties, and the role of women in Afghan society, the statement runs.

Blinken also reaffirmed committed to consultations with the Government of Afghanistan, NATO allies, and int-ernational partners regarding a colle-ctive strategy to support a stable, sovereign, democratic, and secure fu-ture for Afghanistan, press release said.