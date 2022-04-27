Blinken’s calls French FM

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Wednesday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to congratulate the French people on their successful election on April 24 and to welcome continued close cooperation and strong ties with President Macron.

The two discussed providing more security assistance to Ukraine’s armed forces as they resist the Russian government’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and additional measures to hold President Putin and his regime accountable. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed intensifying support for both North Macedonia and Albania on their EU accession paths.

Also, Blinken, Secretary of State announced the release of U.S. citizen Trevor Reed, who was wrongfully detained in Russia. We extend our deep appreciation to our many allies and partners who helped us in this effort.

I wish to commend Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Amba-ssador Carstens, Ambass-ador John Sullivan, and others in our government who have worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome.

We welcome this important release, while continuing to call for the release of wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan. We also remain committed to securing the freedom of all U.S. nationals wrongfully detained abroad.

