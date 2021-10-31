Blinken’s meets South Korea FM Chung

F.P. Report

ROME: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met on Sunday with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on the margins of the G-20 Summit in Rome. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance, which is the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister Chung discussed the importance of our comprehensive partnership in tackling the global challenges of the 21st Century, including the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. The two also underscored our shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.